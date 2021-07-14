World Press Photo 2021 opens 17 July

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 will open on 17 July at the Sound and Vision Museum The Hague. The exhibition displays over 150 international prizewinning press photos in 8 categories: Contemporary Issues, Environment, General News, Long-Term Projects, Nature, Portraits, Sports and Spot News.

This annual competition, which began in 1955, recognises the best visual journalism and digital storytelling of the previous year. Entrants are judged in terms of their accurate, fair and visually compelling insights about our world. The accompanying exhibition premieres each year in Amsterdam then begins a worldwide tour to over 120 cities in 50 countries, and is designed to showcase stories that make people stop, feel, think and act.

The role of citizens visible in the media museum

Photos of the pandemic and protests are the focus of this year’s exhibit. In particular, the role of youth in putting social issues on the agenda is highlighted. The World Press Photo Exhibition fits in seamlessly with the theme of the museum in which, among other things, the importance of the individual as a media maker is interpreted.

“After last year’s success, we are proud to host the World Press Photo exhibition at Sound and Vision The Hague for the second time. Being able to say and show what you want is a fundamental right that drives our democracy. Sound and Vision The Hague invites visitors to its museum to think about the role they, journalists, photographers, rulers and companies play in the public debate. With World Press Photo, we are once again bringing home a dream exhibition with unique photos from an unforgettable year, marked by the pandemic and protests about social justice.” – Tom De Smet, director of Sound and Vision The Hague. World Press Photo also endorses the importance of showing this exhibition in The Hague: “The World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 shows the stories that matter from one of the most important years in recent history. We are proud that this exhibition can be seen in The Hague, an international symbol for peace and justice.” – Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director, World Press Photo.

Museum visit with corona-proof measures

Ample measures have been taken to guarantee the visitor an optimal experience within the corona measures. To regulate visitor flows and avoid crowds at the entrance, we encourage visitors to buy tickets online in specific time slots. The museum has a one-way route, there are plenty of disinfectants available and the catering facilities can be used in a safe one-and-a-half-meter setup.