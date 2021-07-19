The channel offers an English language learning experience with popular children’s programmes and award-winning originals.

London, 16 July 2021 – Sandbox Kids, the leading provider of digital subscription content services for children and families worldwide, has launched the Hopster channel as an English language learning service for children on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The Hopster channel is dedicated to safely and appropriately entertaining and delighting young children while teaching them English through popular British animations, family favourite shows and premium learning content from around the world. It is available as a subscription on-demand entertainment service on Prime Video for the first time in these countries.

Hopster’s suite of English language entertainment includes hit shows like Alphablocks, The Hive and Cloudbabies, plus fun songs like Pocoyo Nursery Rhymes and Lingokids, all available on Prime Video Channels for only 4.99 EUR a month.

Amazon Prime members can watch the Hopster channel anywhere, at any time using the Prime Video app, available on connected TVs, streaming media players, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and online.

The Hopster channel is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in five countries across Europe: the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Hopster is fully localised in France with a localised Spanish service coming in 2022.

Kimberly Verbonitz, Chief Revenue Officer of Sandbox Kids, says: “We believe that kids learn best when they’re having fun so we are delighted to be able to offer children in Spain, Italy and The Netherlands the opportunity to learn English with the help of their favourite characters. Through the Hopster Channel on Prime Video Channels, kids will be able to enjoy award-winning animations and learning shows that will inspire them to learn. We hope to continue to expand our partnership with Amazon Prime Video Channels to bring the Hopster channel into even more new markets soon.”