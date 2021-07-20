A summer full of cycling pleasure and learning for kids!

The Hague Fietsburgemeester (Bicycle Mayor), Marcel Kleizen, together with various partners, has once again organized The Hague Wheelie Weeks this year. For 5 weeks, children in 5 different neighbourhoods can practice their bike skills in safe play areas and show what they have in-house!

The cycling activities for young and old can be found at the following locations:

Week 1: 19-21-23 July Spark, Escamplaan The Hague, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Week 2: 26-28-30 July, Krajicek Playground Into The Wild, Rivierenbuurt, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Week 3: 2-4-6 August, Vermeerpark, Schilderswijk, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Week 4: 11-11-13 August, Jan van Riebeekplein, Bezuidenhout-West, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Week 5: 16-18-20 Augustus, Lipa Playground, Laakkwartier, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The goal of the Hague Wheelie Weeks is to increase cycling pleasure and cycling skills for children. Kleizen focuses primarily on children of primary school ages. Kleizen: ”It’s fantastic to see how much pleasure children have in cycling and learning new skills. The summer vacation is a great opportunity to get children outdoors, to move a lot and learn new things”.

In addition to cycling activities, children are challenged to learn the “14 Wheelie Facts“: a way to also refine the theoretical traffic knowledge.

Summer ends with a smashing summer evening event on Thursday 26 August at Spark The Hague at Escamplaan where the Hague Wheelie champion is crowned!

For more information contact:

Fietsburgemeester Marcel Kleizen: 06-31993923

fietsburgemeesterdenhaag@gmail.com

bycs.org/marcel-kleizen