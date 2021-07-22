Screenshot homepage Indischmonument.nl

A national initiative to remember, to share stories, to learn and to connect

The Hague, 15 July 2021 – Every year, the Foundation for the 15 August 1945 National Commemoration organises the National Remembrance at the Indies Monument in The Hague. The Melati, the Indies jasmine, is worn as a symbol of respect, involvement and compassion. This symbol also now forms the focal point of Indischmonument.nl, the online commemoration monument that the National Remembrance Foundation is launching today. Indischmonument.nl is a place for remembrance all year long by remembering, sharing and passing on stories, to learn and to connect. Visitors can share their personal thoughts by placing a Melati on Indischmonument.nl. The thousands of Melati will make it into a growing and living monument. Zanger Sjors van der Panne was one of the first to place a Melati for his 98 year-old grandmother Hannie.

A Melati for grandmother Hannie (98)

Sjors van der Panne today placed a Melati on Indischmonument.nl for his grandmother Hannie, who was born in Bandung. ‘The people who can relate the stories first hand are getting older. And I find it important that these stories are passed on. To keep the shared history close. Indischmonument.nl is a monument where all the stories come together and which are connected to each other.’

During the Commemoration two years ago, Van der Panne performed the song ‘Engel’ (Angel) specially for grandmother Hannie and all the victims of the war against Japan and the Japanese occupation of the former Dutch Indies.

Honour and learn more

Hundreds of photos, short films, interviews and detailed stories are organised by theme on Indischmonument.nl, providing context for personal thoughts. There is also a timeline covering the period since 1942 connected to an illustrated story composed of (historical) images. The Melati texts on Indischmonument.nl are automatically linked to the most relevant themes. In this way, one small personal thought becomes part of a shared history and the bigger story that binds us all.

Thom de Graaf, chairman of the Foundation for the 15 August 1945 National Commemoration:

‘I wear a Melati for my parents and oldest brother and sister. They spent the war years in the former Dutch Indies. In the dangerous time after 15 August 1945, they managed to reunite. I was born in the Netherlands in 1957, but the war years had a strong influence on our family.’

Partners and credits

Indischmonument.nl was the idea and initiative of the Foundation for the 15 August 1945 National Commemoration and was realised with a financial contribution from the Ministry of Health, Welfare & Sport as part of the Collective Recognition of Dutch Indies Moluccans. Website partners are Museum Sophiahof, the Indies Remembrance Centre, the Moluccan Historical Museum, Pelita Foundation, the Indies Platform, the Sea Transport Memorial, the Burma Siam/Pakan Baroe Railway Memorial, the Youth/Women’s Memorials and the many local Indies commemorations around 15 August.

Indischmonument.nl was developed by Q42 and Fabrique. The visual and film material comes from various public image collections, content partners, and visual material made on behalf of the 15 August 1945 National Commemoration Foundation.

Above all, Indischmonument.nl is supported by everyone who has already placed or intends to place a Melati with a personal reflection, message or memory.

Further information on the National Commemoration at the Indies Monument in The Hague on 15 August 2021 can be found on 15augustus1945.nl.

About the National Commemoration 15 August 1945

Every year on 15 August, the official end of the Second World War in the Netherlands is commemorated, and all victims of the war against Japan and the Japanese occupation of the former Dutch Indies are remembered. The experiences of war and the large-scale displacement which followed are still felt today by two million Dutch people with an Indies war story in the family as well as in our society as a whole. The group has very diverse backgrounds, including Indo-European, Chinese, Moluccan, Indonesian, European and Papuan. The importance increases each year and new generations are taking part in these commemorations.