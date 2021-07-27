Photo: Arnaud Roelofsz – Esther Scheldwacht is contributing to this commemoration together with her musician son Moos de Walle.

Every year on 15 August, the official end of the Second World War in the Kingdom of the Netherlands is commemorated, and all victims of the war against Japan and the Japanese occupation of the former Dutch Indies are remembered. The experiences of war and the large-scale displacement which followed are still felt today by two million Dutch people with an Indies war story in the family as well as in our society as a whole. The National Commemoration at the Indies Monument in The Hague will be attended by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Paul Blokhuis, Secretary of State for Health, Welfare and Sport. During the 2021 commemoration, there will be a contribution from actress and theatre-maker Esther Scheldwacht, accompanied by her musician son Moos de Walle. Singer Debrah Jade, together with guitarist Mark de Groot, will provide a musical setting during the commemoration.

Thom de Graaf will attend the commemoration for the first time in his role as chairman of the 15 August National Commemoration Foundation, which he has held since October 2020.

‘For me, the commemoration means that my thoughts go back to my parents and oldest brother and sister. The fact that they spent the war years in the Indies has played a big role in the whole family. The National Commemoration at the Indies Monument in The Hague has to be held again this year with only a limited number of invitees. This is why we are encouraging a stay-at-home sing-a-long, the Melati wreath and other enjoyable online activities.’ – Chairman Thom de Graaf.

The ceremony at the Indies Monument will take place on a reduced scale because of Covid-19 regulations. In order to observe the 1.5 metre distance rule, the National Commemoration can be attended by a maximum of 1000 invitees, of whom as many as possible will be members of the first generation. As a very large number of the interested parties cannot be present at the location, this year the Foundation is again stimulating the ‘remember together at home’ theme with various initiatives. Last year there was an incredible response to this. NOS will again provide the live tv broadcast.

Programme

Actress and theatre-maker Esther Scheldwacht is one of the key players at this National Commemoration. Together with her son Moos de Walle, Esther will share her reflections. The war with Japan, the occupation, and the years which followed have also shaped her family history.

The speakers at the National Commemoration are Major-General of the Marines (retired) Frank van Kappen and the 96 year-old Dr. Loek Middel. Frank van Kappen is an ex-senator and former adviser to the Secretary General of the United Nations. As a child he spent the war in a Japanese camp. In 2020, Loek Middel was declared the most vital elderly person in the Netherlands. He went into hiding during the Second World War in the Dutch Indies and in the last year of the war was incarcerated in the Glodok prison in Batavia. After the war he joined the KNIL.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Secretary of State Paul Blokhuis will lay the first wreath on behalf of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. They will be followed by Mevrouw Nora Valk and Lieutenant-Colonel (retired) Peter Bergman. They will lay wreaths for civilian and military victims respectively. Henk Itzig Heine together with his daughter Karen and grandson Rick will lay the three-generation wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by various dignitaries, including the Indonesian Ambassador.

Singer Debrah Jade (The Voice of Holland) will perform with guitarist Mark de Groot during the commemoration.

Information on the programme on 15 August and the ‘home commemoration” will be updated weekly on the National Commemoration Foundation website: www.15augustus1945.nl.