Twelve outings are in the race for the title of ‘Best outing in South Holland 2022’. A professional jury has determined the top 12. Now it is up to the members of the ANWB. They can vote and support their favourite outing in the province up to and including 31 October via the election of the best outing in the Netherlands. The winners will be announced early next year.

The top 12 nominated outings in South Holland (in random order):

Molenwaard Adventure Farm Archeon Museum Park Rien Poortvliet Museum Korendijk Naturalis Biodiversity Center Miniworld Rotterdam Villa Zebra Marine Museum Avifauna Bird Park Dino Experience Park CORPUS Omniverse Museum of Ethnology

The ANWB nominates 39 outings for the national election of the ‘Best outing in the Netherlands’. These are outings with a visitor number above 450,000. Diergaarde Blijdorp, Keukenhof, De Uithof, Duinrell, Madurodam, SPIDO Rotterdam Harbor Tour, Kunstmuseum The Hague, Euromast Rotterdam, the Mauritshuis and Plaswijckpark have been nominated on behalf of the province of South Holland.

Criteria on which the jury and the members judge the outings: price/quality, atmosphere, offer, accessibility for the whole family, customer-friendliness and the facilities.

The jury consists of:

Walter Jonker – Editor-in-Chief Pretwerk.nl

Riëtte Mulder-Lemein – co-owner Go-Kids

Goof Lukken –Trendwatcher and teacher amusement park management Breda University of applied sciences

Willem Kraanen – senior advisor ZKA Leisure consultants

Marlies Ellenbroek – Marketing and Business Development Manager ANWB Out and about.

The election of the ‘Best outing’ is organized by ANWB Eropuit. The place within ANWB where members can find inspiration for a fun day out in their own country. At www.anwb.nl/eropuit, members can also order tickets for the best outings with ANWB member benefits.

Photo: ANWB