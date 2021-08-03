Photo description: Ling Zhi Helicopters by Huang Yong Ping

Now also artworks in Leidschenveen-Ypenburg, Scheveningen and Laak are online

On Thursday 15 July, the website Buitenkunst Den Haag (www.bkdh.nl) will be expanded with 150 works of art in the Leidschenveen-Ypenburg, Scheveningen and Laak districts. Last month, alderman for culture Robert van Asten, together with Alexandra Landré, the artistic director of art center Stroom Den Haag, launched the new website about art in public space. In the coming months, the collection on the website will be expanded with art from other city districts. This autumn, the more than 550 works of art in The Hague will be digitally accessible free of charge with text and explanation. Just as accessible as the artworks on the street themselves: 24/7 for everyone. An entrance ticket is not necessary.

Information The Hague Outdoor Art bundled

Stroom Den Haag has been commissioned by the municipality to develop a website with information about all sculptures, statues, reliefs, etc. that are visible from the public road. This way everyone can find out who the artist is, when the artwork was created and what it means. You can also find out on the new website whether there are other statues by the same artist in the city. Also useful for day trippers and professionals from out of town. The information is also available in English especially for foreign tourists and expats.

Leidschenveen-Ypenburg, Scheveningen, Laak

The Leidschenveen-Ypenburg district stands out for its young collection of works of art, from relatively small and modest to monumental. One of the most striking works of art in this district is the Ling Zhi Helicopters by the French-Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping, which was unveiled in October 2020. Where planes used to land, three giant Ling Zhi mushrooms now land with a helicopter propeller on their hats. A special sensation between the new construction. There are many monuments in the Scheveningen district, such as Gerard Bakker’s Fisherman’s Monument at the top of Keizerstraat. There a woman is staring at the horizon to see if her husband is already returning from the sea. Or think of the Indonesian monument by Jaroslawa Dankowa at the Scheveningse Bosjes, which commemorates the victims of the Second World War in the former Dutch East Indies. The artwork Marital quarrel by Jo Klingers in the Laak district shows that the everyday is also addressed in The Hague’s outdoor art collection. In a witty way on the Noordpolderkade, a large coffee pot, a broken table and a few concrete sandwiches depict a breakfast that got out of hand.

For example, the small 150 works of art that have been added to the Buitenkunst Den Haag website again offer plenty of opportunity to go out and discover the art on the street during these months.

Buitenkunst Den Haag was commissioned by the municipality of The Hague and developed in collaboration with Stroom Den Haag.

Photo credit: Gerrit Schreurs courtesy Stroom Den Haag