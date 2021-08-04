Photo description: Work from Tom Schenk

From 4 to 29 August, artists from all departments of the Haagse Kunstkring will present themselves. Members of the association, visual artists, architects, designers, but also musicians, composers, actors, authors and poets have hardly seen or spoken to each other for a year. As a result, there was a lack of the usual exchange of artistic ideas and cultural confrontations.

Now everything is gradually possible again. That is why we want to try to repair the damage suffered as quickly as possible. For a few years now, the members’ exhibition of the visual artists of the Haagse Kunstkring has expanded to include a member presentation for all artist members. So not only visual art, but also architecture, design, literature, theatre, film and music. That also means: not only an exhibition, but also stage presentations. This set-up means that there are more crossovers than before between the various disciplines of the Haagse Kunstkring. In this way, this member presentation offers an opportunity to repair the more immaterial damage as well.

Theme: New work

This theme obviously applies to all participants. ‘New work’ as a theme is not only interesting because it shows the current state of affairs within the association. We are sure that it also lends itself perfectly to showing what the pandemic has brought our artists in the post-corona era (if any). In that sense, the substantive coherence of the members’ presentation (and thus of the works in the exhibition) will not be determined in the first place by aspects of the design, but by a shared experience. What do you show now that you can step outside again? How have you experienced the past period? Either way, your new work will be a statement about it. There will be a great deal of variation rather than corresponding expressions; this all the more because Haagse Kunstkring has a multidisciplinary character.

The exhibition

Because the theme of ‘new work’ is the starting point for the member presentation in this second corona year, the exhibition has a current and social significance. Of course, topical because it visualizes the consequences for visual artists of such a radical experience as a pandemic. All participating artists have never experienced anything together on such a scale before. At no other time in their own history will they have felt the need to share and deepen that experience. Current events also have social relevance. Not only do they share their experiences in the exhibition, they also share them with the visitors. Precisely because artists can be expected to express themselves in an artistic way, the public visiting the exhibition can be confronted with a surprising point of view that would otherwise have literally remained out of the picture.

This year 130 years ago, the Haagse Kunstkring was founded by Théophile de Bock and Jan Toorop, among others. The writer Marcellus Emants was the first chairman of the literary section. The multidisciplinary character has been there from the start. Although we ask the participants in the exhibition for new work, we also want to give some attention to ‘old work’ in this member presentation. Precisely because a member presentation is the moment to reflect on this historical fact. This means that in the exhibition we also show some works from the early days of the Haagse Kunstkring. With this aside, we want to draw extra attention to the (historical) character of the association in The Hague.

Haagse Kunstkring, Denneweg 64, The Hague, tel. (070) 364 75 85. The gallery is open: Wednesday to Friday from 12:00 to 17:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 13:00 to 17:00. Entrance is free.

Further information: www.haagsekunstkring.nl.