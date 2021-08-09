Dutch top musicians & final Leiden Jazz Award come together in one weekend

From 9 to 12 September 2021, the first edition of the brand new jazz festival Around the City will take place in Leiden. Jazz and Leiden go hand in hand. Around the City – Jazz Festival brings together the best of jazz.

Around the City forms a stage for talented professional jazz musicians who have barely been able to play for more than a year because of corona. But it is also the place for jazz and music lovers to come together, enjoy music and meet and find each other in music. The Around the City Jazz Festival will start on a small scale this year, but has big dreams to become one big festival throughout Leiden, together with the many jazz stages and already established jazz events. Around the whole city, around the city. And far beyond.

The first version is concentrated in the Stadsgehoorzaal and the Grand Café Van ‘t Huis located on the Catharinahof, where the public can safely enjoy jazz at a distance of one and a half meters, taking into account the corona measures.

Final Biopartner Leiden Jazz Award

Around the City – Jazz Festival also provides the stage for the final of the Biopartner Leiden Jazz Award, a generally annual event where young talent is scouted and launched. During the final on Saturday afternoon in the program of Around the City, six selected acts / finalists will put their best foot forward during the preliminary rounds to ultimately win the coveted Biopartner Leiden Jazz Award, which comes with a cash prize of € 1000.

For young and old, residents of Leiden, expats and all music lovers

Around the City is an adventurous journey along and through all facets of jazz. Along the music and the music lovers. Whether they are already big jazz fans, or are looking for a place to make contact, with others, with music. Everyone is welcome. For example, on Saturday afternoons there is the Artvark Saxophone Quartet especially for children, while in the evenings in the Great Hall, top Dutch musicians of international fame enter the mainstage: the Saskia Laroo Band and Round Midnight Orchestra.

On Thursday 9 September, the festival prelude will take place with a jazzy interpretation of Leidse Sounds with the Ben van den Dungen Quartet in Grand Café Van ‘t Huis. On Friday September 10, a Leiden Allstar band including Arto Boyadjian and Johan Plomp will provide a livestream from the Culthuis in De Buurt. On Sunday, the afterparty will take place in Grand Café Van ‘t Huis, with Lou Guldemond & band, Ntjam Rosie and Mrs. Hips.

Around the City is Leiden and international, and opens its doors to the many expats in Leiden. Because jazz knows no boundaries. No city limits and no genre boundaries. Around the City is the ultimate expression of this.

Partners

Around the City and Biopartner Leiden Jazz Award are made possible in part by Sena Performers, Entrepreneurs Association Bio Science Park, Biopartner, Parking Haagweg, Stadsgehoorzaal Leiden and Grand Café Van ‘t Huis, and is realized in collaboration with Leiden music collective Leidse Geluiden.

For more information and tickets (English section at bottom of website) visit: leidseschouwburg-stadsgehoorzaal.nl/aroundthecity