Enjoy an evening of classical music on 9, 10 & 11 September at Fokker Terminal, The Hague

Sound Bites is an evening brimming with classical music. Entirely in keeping with the eclectic signature of Festival Classique, Sound Bites explores the boundaries of classical music and sometimes stretches them just a little further. Established names and up-and-coming top talents surprise with unexpected collaborations, reinterpretations and special combinations by using art forms such as dance and film. The result is a many-sided classical music programme of high quality.

The Hague’s Residentie Orkest (Philharmonic Orchestra) searches for the place where sound and space merge in an exciting dialogue with electronic musicians: symphonic and electronic music blend in a new arrangement.

Cellist Maya Fridman brings a smouldering performance with a female fire dancer, blurring boundaries between music and dance.

Opera star Jessey-Joy Spronk takes on the part of Violetta, the famous courtesan from Verdi’s La Traviata and Pascal Pittie takes on the part of Alfredo who is in love with Violetta. This opera is musically accompanied by David Kweksilber & friends.

Slagwerk Den Haag plays a new composition of Aart Strootman, inspired by the actions of the Plastic Soup Surfer Merijn Tinga to raise awareness of plastic waste in seas and oceans. Specially selected film material of the source of inspiration visualizes the music and lifts the composition to a higher level.

The talented musicians of De Formule ensemble give a new impulse to the classical chamber music repertoire.

This exuberant mix of styles and genres is not the only thing that makes Festival Classique | Sound Bites special. It is not a concert in a traditional concert hall, but in a hangar of the Fokker Terminal in The Hague. In this magnificent industrial location they are creating the informal atmosphere of a late summer evening on the beach.

Festival Classique | Sound Bites has been composed by artistic leader Marieke Hopman and will open a vista to Festival Classique 2022 at the beach of Scheveningen.

Programme

From 19:30 hours we will bid you a cordial welcome with a nice drink. The concert will start at 20:00 hours and will last until 22:00 hours. Between 22:00 and 23:00 hours we will raise our glasses to a successful evening while musicians improvise during the “Sunset Night Jam session”. Then it will also be time to hit the dancefloor!

Location

Fokker Terminal, Binckhorstlaan 249, 2516 BB The Hague

Price

A ticket for Sound Bites costs € 32.50 per person including a welcome drink prior to the concert and a drink afterwards. Optionally you can order a serving board for after the concert.

More Information & Tickets

festivalclassique.nl/en