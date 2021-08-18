The Hague, August 17, 2021 – From now on, people living in The Hague can visit Rechtstreex Grote Markt for fresh, local produce. Every Wednesday Peter Leggett runs the pop-up store where customers can pick up their order of local favourites.

Customers can shop online and meet with Peter at the Grote Markt where he organises their groceries in their personal blue crate. The product range is versatile and completely local with, amongst others; fresh produce from Eko Logisch, coffee from Roast Factory, bread from Bakker Klink, eggs from StolWEItjes, cheese from Captein and summer fruit from Framblij.

The pick-up point is situated in a unique location right in the heart of The Hague, on a terrace in the middle of the Grote Markt. When the weather is bad, Peter will work from café Zeta. The past three years he has been working for De Zwarte Ruiter and Hoender and Hop, also both located at the Grote Markt. Peter: ‘During my time at these horeca establishments I noticed that many customers want to learn about the origin of their food and the impact on the climate, and local supply chains. Locally produced food really makes a difference and I am happy that I am a part of this ethical and sustainable food chain built by Rechtstreex.’

Peter is looking forward to meeting customers and trying out all the seasonal fruits and veggies that region The Hague has to offer. Peter: ‘I hope this initiative inspires people to support local entrepreneurs while reaping the benefits of fresh, delicious products from this area.’ Do you want to try Rechtstreex? It’s simple! Go to rechtstreex.nl/grotemarkt and order before Monday 10:30am to pick up your new local favourites on Wednesdays between 4pm and 7pm.

About Rechtstreex:

Rechtstreex works with farmers, producers and customers to build a transparent, locally sourced food chain. This means a fair price for all parties, no food waste and access to fresh and healthy food from this region.

For more information and sign-up (also in English) visit:

https://www.rechtstreex.nl/english