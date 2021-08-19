Photo: Ilvy Njiokiktjien | Chairman Thom de Graaf, Prime Minister Rutte and President of the Upper House Mr. de Bruijn in the procession during the National Commemoration 15 August.

National Commemoration 15 August 1945 Chairman Thom de Graaf: “We commemorate our shared past; a past that burns and chafes, but also binds and unites. We remember people and the human values which were for so long trampled underfoot, often literally.”

Sunday during the National Commemoration 15 August 1945, Thom de Graaf (Chairman of the National Commemoration 15 August 1945 Foundation) spoke about the remembrance of our shared past; a past which burns and chafes, but also binds and unites. Now, 76 years after the end of the Second World War for the whole of the former Kingdom of the Netherlands, we remember people and the human values which for so long were trampled underfoot, often literally. Thom de Graaf also spoke about his own story: “The Malay words which I sometimes heard later told me more about the war than anything that was ever uttered in our family.”

Former senator Frank van Kappen (79) remembered those who fought hard for our freedom and emphasised that we cannot take freedom for granted. “Particularly in times of great uncertainty, we must stand together”, said Van Kappen. Loek Middel (96) engaged the guests in her personal story and referred to her mother’s wise lessons, examples for all brave mothers. The 17-year-old Friso Balt from the Vrijzinnig Christelijk Lyceum spoke about his great admiration for his great-grandmother and grandparents. He reflected on the privilege of being both able and allowed to live in freedom. Actress Esther Scheldwacht performed with her son Moos de Walle Indisch praten, a piece especially written for the commemoration. Debrah Jade and Mark Groot performed their version of the number ‘Someday we’ll all be free’.

Photo: Ilvy Njiokiktjien | Esther Scheldwacht and Moos de Walle after their performance

The National Commemoration 15 August was attended by almost 1000 people. All of them are closely connected with all the victims of the war with Japan and the Japanese occupation of the former Dutch Indies, now Indonesia.

About the National Commemoration 15 August 1945

On 15 August we commemorate the official end of the Second World War, and at the Indisch Monument in The Hague we remember all the victims of the war against Japan and the Japanese occupation of the Dutch Indies. The experiences of war, and the extensive displacement which followed, continue to have an impact today on what has now grown to 2 million Dutch people with an Indisch war story in the family and also on our community as a whole. The Indisch Monument in The Hague was unveiled by Queen Beatrix in 1988. Since then, a commemoration takes place every year with many members of the first generation and their families. We commemorate the history which bind us all. The Melati, the Indisch jasmine, is worn as a national symbol of respect, involvement and compassion. It is a National Commemoration, when the national flag is flown officially.

Foto: Ilvy Njiokiktjien | Sunflowers as a tribute at the Indisch Monument during the procession

Indischmonument.nl

In July of this year, the Foundation for the National Commemoration launched an online remembrance monument. Indischmonument.nl is a place where throughout the year we can all commemorate together, share and pass on stories, so as to learn and bond. Visitors can share their personal thoughts by placing a Melati on Indischmonument.nl. The thousands of Melatis will form a growing and living monument.

Foto: Ilvy Njiokiktjien | Friso Balt speaks during the National Commemoration 15 August 2021