Open Studios (Ateliers) The Hague exhibition will be take place from 2-3 October. The opening hours are between 12pm and 6pm on both days.

Come and enjoy the art from 53 artists and feel the atmosphere of the studios during this annual art weekend. How nice would it be to go home with a new work of art!

About Open Studios

Open Studios is an annual art event on the first weekend of October. During this weekend you can visit various artists in the city centre of The Hague in their own studio. Be surprised by the work and also enjoy the activities offered by different artists. Who knows, you might finally come across your latest artwork this weekend! The artists will be in their studio on Saturday and Sunday to receive you!

All studios are located within or nearby the ring of canals in the city centre of The Hague.

For more information visit: www.openateliersdenhaag.nl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OpenAteliersDenHaag