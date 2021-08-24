In collaboration with Samenlevingspark Spark, the Bicycle Mayor of The Hague is organizing a spectacular conclusion to the bicycle event that was held in 5 neighborhoods in The Hague this summer.

The cycling event for young and old will take place on Thursday afternoon, August 26, at Escamplaan 61 G from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The absolute crowd puller of the afternoon are the Wheelie Championships in The Hague where the Wheelie Champion of 2021 will be crowned. The prizes are awarded by Robert van Asten, Alderman for Mobility and Culture of the Municipality of The Hague. He is happy with all the cycling activities this summer: ‘It is heartwarming to see how much fun children have with all the cycling games. Cycling is healthy and fun and hopefully this will contribute to more children and their parents on bicycles.”

During the closing event, BMX pros give a cool show and challenge children and young people from The Hague to show their cycling skills.

In addition to the cycling activities, there is also fun music and good food and drinks at the Spark Community Park. Bernard Verheul of Spark: “We are proud that we can organize such a fun event in our Community Park with the Wheelie Championships in The Hague. This fits in seamlessly with our mission to bring people together and get them moving.”

The partners of the Hague Wheelie Championships are:

Municipality of The Hague

Biking2Skool=Cool

LearningDoen Foundation

ANWB Children’s bicycle plan

The Hague Bikes

StreetSport The Hague

Spark The Hague

Summer program070

More information about this cycling event? Contact the organization of the Wheelie Weeks:

Marcel Kleizen (Cycling Mayor): 06-31993923

Chee-Wai Chan (Biking2Skool): 06-50293593