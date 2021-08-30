The Pandemic has made us realise more than ever before how indispensable Arts and Culture are as part of our well-being in difficult times. This is significant when even a newly retired former Ambassador to the Netherlands has just joined The Arts Society The Hague! As its new Chairman, Andrea Perugini, who has recently completed his term as Ambassador of Italy will join the Society’s efforts in further consolidating and expanding the already wide and attractive range of activities and initiatives and will add a special dimension to its upcoming 30th Anniversary season.

The Arts Society, originally known as The Decorative and Fine Arts Society, is a British institution which has, since its inception more than 50 years ago, brought art in all its forms to its membership and to everyone who is interested in widening their appreciation of the arts. During this time it has expanded to over 380 member societies, not only in the UK but in Continental Europe where France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Malta have societies, further afield in New Zealand and, through affiliations, Australia too.

As the only Society of its kind in the Netherlands, The Arts Society The Hague is in a unique position to offer top-class lectures in English given by lecturers who have been carefully vetted and are all recognised as experts in their field. Besides high quality lectures, the Society also offers, to both its members and guests, special events in the form of visits to museums, galleries and private collections, all led by English-speaking guides.

Lectures cover an extraordinarily broad range of topics, from the art of ancient civilizations to modern artists and sculptors such as Grayson Perry and Antony Gormley, Japanese modern art, architecture, music and, beyond, to eclectic subjects such as film, fireworks and trompe l’oeil.

The Society has its base in the Warenar theatre in Wassenaar and traditionally has been very much focused on The Hague area but now, with the advent of Zoom, its lectures are available throughout the Netherlands and, in fact, worldwide.

For this, its 30th Anniversary season, the Society will offer a very special and expanded programme of lectures and events for members, all to be announced at the beginning of the new season.

For further information please visit: www.theartssociety.org/the-hague