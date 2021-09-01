Rewire 2021 – offline edition to go ahead, timetable online and tickets are now on sale!

In two weeks, on 10, 11, 12 & 18 September, Rewire returns to The Hague for its first physical festival since 2019! As the countdown continues, Rewire can now reveal the full timetable for the upcoming festival. An intimate but extensive edition, in keeping with the current restrictions.

This offline edition presents a wide range of adventurous, progressive sounds from artists such as Lyra Pramuk, Limpe Fuchs and Sarah Davachi, at well-known locations such as PAARD, Korzo, Koninklijke Schouwburg, Lutherse Kerk and Theater aan het Spui. In addition, there will be a number of physical performances by artists who presented impressive works for the online edition in May, such as Felicia Atkinson & Ben Rivers, Galya Bisengalieva and Duma. The festival also offers a freely accessible programme taking place at no less than 18 locations indoors and outside in public space. With projects such as Proximity Music; an installation tour in collaboration with iii, Music for a Busy City; five compositions inspired by and presented at special locations in the city center of The Hague, Hearing Like a Herring; a sound expedition by the Embassy of the North Sea in the harbor of Scheveningen and Forest Phantoms; a sound expedition by Barbara Ellison in the The Hague Forest.

Find out when and where to catch each performance or activity by checking out the timetable here.

The second batch of weekend tickets (10-11 Sep) is also now available to purchase, alongside individual day tickets, and Rewire’s collaboration with Dag in de Branding on Saturday 18 September. All activities taking place on Sunday 12 September are free to access. Tickets can be purchased at: www.rewirefestival.nl/tickets

Covid Policy:

Despite the recently announced extensions to Covid-19 restrictions in The Netherlands, Rewire is able to go ahead as planned with an extensive Covid safety policy in place, albeit with reduced capacity and a few other restrictions. Read Rewire’s full Covid safety policy here:

The festival programme which requires a ticket will have no social distancing during the concerts, but all concerts are seated and all rooms have fixed seats. This applies to the following venues: PAARD, Koninklijke Schouwburg, Theater aan het Spui, Korzo, and Lutherse Kerk. In order to collect festival wristbands visitors will be asked to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative test result. These can be presented using the CoronaCheck app. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated or don’t have proof of recovery can book a free quick test via Testing for Entry (Testen voor Toegang)

For the free programme social distancing is required. Visitors don’t need to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative test result.

Complete programme:

A State of Amplitude (exhibition: Louis Braddock Clarke, Wen Chin Fu, Hans van Koolwijk, Mike Rijnierse, Andreas Trobollowitsch, Andre Bartetzki, Natalia Dominguez Rangel, Rob Bothof) • Able Noise • Ain Bailey • Ale Hop • Andrius Arutiunian • Ashley Paul • Barbara Ellison • Bbymutha • Ben Bertrand Ensemble • Benjamin Abel & The Unrequired Love • Budhaditya Chattopadhyay • Cathy van Eck • Desire Marea • Duma • EJTECH • Embassy of the North Sea • Evelien van den Broek • Farida Amadou & Floris Vanhoof • Félicia Atkinson & Ben Rivers • Flowers / Ghosts & Echoes • Galya Bisengalieva • Gareth Davis Group • Genevieve Murphy • Geoffrey Burton & Sarah Yu Zeebroek • Görkem Arikan • Hans Beckers • Horse Lords • Karen Willems & Machinefabriek • Kluster5 • Kunrad • Laurie Spiegel & Mark Fell • Lea Bertucci & String Quartet • Lee Gamble • Leo Svirsky & The River Without Banks • Limpe Fuchs • Loraine James • Lorenzo Senni • Lyra Pramuk • Maria W Horn • Mariska de Groot • Meriç Artaç • Nazar • Pan Daijing • Pelle Schilling • Pete Harden • Sarah Davachi • Sól Ey • Timoteo Carbone & Federico Zurani • Yannis Kyriakides • Zeno van den Broek & Slagwerk Den Haag

Click here to read more about the programme.

About Rewire:

Rewire is a The Hague based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and fostering adventurous forward-thinking music and sound. Rewire will present an intimate offline edition of the 2021 festival on 10, 11, 12 & 18 September, with a full festival edition planned for 2022. Besides the festival the organisation is focused on presenting several other affiliated activities year-round, most notably the concert series Rewire x Korzo. More information on rewirefestival.nl