The Rise and Lead Summit will explore advancing diversity and inclusion and supporting women to level up their careers.

The Hague, Netherlands – The 4th annual Rise and Lead Summit returns as a live virtual experience, featuring three days of inspirational keynotes, panel discussions and engaging workshops. The Summit will take place virtually from September 22-24.

“Having more women at top leadership positions is good for everyone”, says Ebere Akadiri, Rise and Lead Founder and CEO of Ataro Foods. “Women are redefining what it means to be a leader with the skills and perspectives they bring to the table”. Yet, as Akadiri points out, only 29% of women make it to the executive level. How can men and women partner to bridge the gender leadership gap?

The 4th annual Rise and Lead Summit will connect leaders, corporate executives, entrepreneurs and both men and women as partners, to share ideas and insights on how to drive diversity and advance women as leaders.

In addition to providing a transformative educational and knowledge-sharing experience for business professionals, the Summit aims to equip women with the tools to become leaders who make a difference for their companies and society.

Confirmed speakers include Anne Mclaren (CEO, American Tower Corporation, South Africa), Marguerite Soeteman (Chairman of the Executive Board of Aon Holdings B.V. and Global CMO of Aon Inpoint), Bob Rog (Managing Director Benelux at Kraft Heinz), Hanneke Spryut-Panbakker (Vice President Sales, Country Manager Benelux BIJ, Procter & Gamble), and Jeroen van Vliet (Director Field Sales of Coca-Cola European Partners Netherlands and Member of the Dutch Board).

Visit the Rise and Lead Summit website for more information on about the Summit and join the Rise and Lead Summit.

Rise and Lead Summit Registration page: www.riseandleadsummit.com