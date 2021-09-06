From Malieveld to KNCB Bedrijf Cricket Championship, Maersk storm their way to become 2021 Bedrijf Cricket Champions

Cricket in Netherlands is a fast-emerging sport. It is fast gaining popularity among the country’s youth even as the Dutch national teams (both men and women) become an emerging force in the international cricket scene. This has been in no small part driven by the KNCB’s (Dutch Cricket Board) efforts in developing strong domestic leagues to enhance competition and nurture talent. The KNCB has been hosting a dedicated summer league for corporates for years now. It includes participation from companies such as NATO, HCL, European Patent Office, WoltersKluwer, European Space Agency, etc., all vying for cricketing supremacy and bragging rights.

The Maersk cricket team’s journey started in 2017, when a group of colleagues came together for a social game of cricket in Malieveld. After a few rounds of beers, the idea of participating as a team in the corporate league took shape. The team was eventually formed that year after a group of expats from India, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, England, etc. who worked together in Maersk’s Den Hague office decided to come together and take the plunge, choosing the Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC) as their home ground. Since those humble beginnings that included borrowed kits and personal initiative, the Maersk cricket team has gradually evolved to become a competitive cricketing outfit. The best performance came in 2019 where the team almost made it to the podium. Since then, the team has expanded its reach to all its employees based across Netherlands from all A. P. Moller Business units and this proved to be the secret sauce of this team’s success.

“At Maersk, we are valued to bring across talent across the world to solve customer’s problems. Like with the company, the team’s success mantra has been its talent pool of players coming from different countries and Maersk’s business units who all bring in unique perspectives and contribute to the team’s success. The team was motivated by a number of supporters mainly family and kids of our colleagues who always ensure to be there during games and cheer us.” – Maersk NL Cricket team captain Nitesh Mandal

In 2021 the team was clear on its focus on a podium finish, and preparations were in full swing as soon as the Dutch government permitted practice. While the team was sponsored by the company, the players also pitched in to procure a bowling machine to aid its batters. The team was also actively supported by VCC members who came to train with Maersk players and in particular, Dinesh Joshi, a senior member of VCC and a player par excellence was onboarded to coach this team. As the league started it was all about executing our plans and Maersk Cricket team did that exceptionally well winning 8 out of its 8 allocated games, finishing as champions with 16 points taking gold. The silver spot was won by WoltersKluwer with 8 points while HCL finished with bronze with 6 points.

Photo description: Maersk junior fan club

Over the years, Maersk’s NL Cricket team has been known for playing hard and celebrating the “third innings” even harder.