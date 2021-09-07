We are an English speaking social club that brings together expatriate women living in the Netherlands and Dutch women with an international background.

Our objective is to create understanding and friendship between women from all parts of the world.

The IWC was founded in 1978, we have currently 300 members from 60 countries.

We organize monthly meetings and activities in special interest groups, which provide opportunities to learn about the diversity of cultures in a friendly atmosphere.

For example, on October 11, 2021 we are honored to have H.E. Ambassador Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, the Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. He will give a presentation on climate change from an international perspective.

We warmly welcome international women who are new to The Hague to join our group.

For more information on our activities and how to register please check out our website www.iwcthehague.nl or send an email to mailto:iwcthehaguemembership@gmail.com