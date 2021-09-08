Are you planning to move, or relatively new, to The Hague? We have lined up a series of webinars to help you navigate your new life in the region.

Each week, we will walk you through one of the three crucial milestones of your immigration process from before you move, to when you arrive, to settling-in. Our partners, who are expert in their fields, will share about important issues concerning internationals and answer questions during the webinars.

The CONNECT Welcome Month will conclude with our hybrid Welcome to The Hague programme and an in-person city tour. Participation is FREE.

Sign up now! www.thehagueinternationalcentre.nl/events

Programme overview

For more information visit: www.thehagueinternationalcentre.nl/connect-welcome-month