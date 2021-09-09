Westvliet Family Sports & Health Club is a highly professional organisation that exists for over more then 45 years! We are open 7 days a week and offer various group lessons, a large fitness zone with machines of the best brands such as Technogym and Milon, judo lessons from Westvliet Judo in our own dojo, high performance training in the MOVE. arena and sports activities and camps for youth. Besides fitness you can hit a ball on one of our tennis, squash or racquetball courts and hit a shuttle on the badminton fields.

We are a family club. That is why we offer a unique family subscription, with which you can play sports with the whole family on one subscription.

An extensive coaching program is included with all our Club memberships. Do you want to know more and are you interested in how we make a difference and give ‘real’ value to your sports membership? We are happy to inform you about all the possibilities we have to offer for living a healthy lifestyle! Contact us at www.westvliet.nl or send an email to info@westvliet.nl.