Know The Hague’s 19th century shopping mall “De Passage”? Right at the centre, you will find bar-restaurant Gallery61. Behind the unpretentious entrance, art-with-a-twist and a unique mix of restaurant setting and cosy corners, as well as comfortable sofa’s are ready to welcome you.

Nothing to keep you from sitting down for a coffee or tea while shopping or sight-seeing, take a lunch break from a meeting or workshop at the Novotel, or simply enjoy a relaxed dinner with friends. Food served by the Gallery61 team either has a link with The Hague or the Netherlands. Local suppliers and products are used.

You may be familiar with Kompaan beer and van Kleef’s gin and liquors, both from The Hague? Gallery61 offers local Grappa, pronounced Grappâh in The Hague dialect. Not into alcohol? No problem: non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails are available.

First time I visited, it was for a special dinner occasion. This gave me the chance to not just look at the art-with-a-twist, but study the restaurant’s dinner menu. Gallery61 offers several menus, depending on time of day. There even is a kids lunch and dinner menu!

Our dinner group chose Zeeuwse oysters, Haagsche Croquetterij “bitterbal” with Limburg mustard (very Dutch) and smoked salmon with “Dutch wafer”. Honestly: all tasters impressed, but the smoked salmon’s wafer was a clear example of the restaurant’s slogan “think out of the box and colour outside the lines”.

Though everybody opted for the burger with fries as main course, the menu included vegetarian dishes. The burger turned out to be an impressive tower of bun, Piet vd Berg Mrij Burger, Reypenaer cheese (from Woerden), bacon, red onion, salad, tomato chutneys – served with Frietboutique fries. Delicious, but after this main course, only one person ordered dessert: tarte tattin, the Gallery61 way.

My second visit was during what the Dutch call “borrel-uurtje”. Usually between 16:00 to 18:00, but Gallery61 offers their “borrel” menu with snacks, bites, fingerfood from 15:00 – 23:00. Current COVID measures mean the bar-restaurant closes at midnight; kitchen earlier.

Prefer to have lunch or just coffee or tea? Gallery61 recently started serving Capriole coffee, a Dutch-Belgian brand. You may opt to select a Dudok cake to go with it. Lunch may also include a choice of salads, “sandwiches”, soups, snacks and bites.

Please note that Gallery61 only accepts payments by card. The restaurant-bar is usually pretty busy during weekends, so when planning dinner or a meeting with a large group of friends Friday – Sunday, it’s best to reserve through Gallery61’s website. Staff is looking forward to welcoming you!

Article by: Kate