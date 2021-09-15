Photo: The Netherlands gets Europe’s first Peppa Pig World of Play indoor playground. © Arnaud Roelofsz

New indoor playground brings popular animation series to life in Leidschendam

The very first Peppa Pig World of Play indoor playground in Europe will soon open its doors in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam, on the outskirts of The Hague. Peppa Pig World of Play is a new indoor playground that takes toddlers, preschoolers and their families into the magical world of Peppa Pig. Young children discover the adventurous world of Peppa in more than 12 different play zones, all based on the well-known themes of this worldwide popular children’s brand.

To celebrate, six Peppa Pig fans from the area, along with Peppa Pig, attraction manager Vincent Pronk, mommy Bobbi Eden and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Director Bart van Twillert donned the iconic yellow wellies and together the symbolic first muddy footsteps were made in the run-up to the opening. The moment also marks the start of construction of the indoor playground.

Peppa Pig World of Play indoor playground has all the facilities to play and relax. There is a themed food truck for snacks and drinks, a picnic area with seats, a Peppa Pig shop and – of course – mud pools to jump in. The indoor playground is 1,500 m² and offers two hours of fun for children aged 1 to 8 years. Peppa Pig World of Play is operated by global leisure giant Merlin Entertainments Limited (Merlin) under a license from Hasbro. Peppa Pig World of Play indoor playground Leidschendam is the fifth in the world. For more information visit: peppapigworldofplay.com/leidschendam

Photo: f.l.t.r. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Director Bart van Twillert, Peppa Pig, Mommy Bobbi Eden and attraction manager Vincent Pronk, along with Peppa Pig fans, symbolically set first muddy footsteps in the run-up to the opening. © Arnaud Roelofsz

Attraction manager Vincent Pronk is looking forward to the arrival of Peppa Pig World of Play in Leidschendam: “Peppa Pig is one of the most popular and beloved animation brands in the world. The animated series is broadcast in more than 180 territories in as many as 40 languages. Peppa Pig World of Play indoor playground Leidschendam is Merlin’s first location in Europe where little Peppa Pig fans can jump into Peppa’s world. This gives us the opportunity to create a magical experience for the youngest visitors and their families. We are very much looking forward to this.”

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Director Bart van Twillert adds: “We are delighted that Merlin Entertainments has chosen the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands for the first Peppa Pig World of Play indoor playground in Europe and the fifth in the world. In our center we provide a safe environment for young children and families where they can experience a mix of entertainment, food & drink and shopping. The attraction will soon offer two hours of fun. Before and after you can enjoy everything else that this ambitious “lifestyle destination” offers to your heart’s content. We look forward to receiving all young Peppa Pig fans in Leidschendam!”