With summer nearly over and life slowly getting back to normal, the International Community Advisory Platform is launching a new survey – this time focusing on feeling at home in the Netherlands. ICAP would like to know if you feel that you are part of Dutch society and what you think is important when it comes to feeling at home.

How easy did you find it to make friends and find your way around? Is learning Dutch important and have you ever faced discrimination because you are foreign? All these issues come on board in the survey, which will take about 10 minutes to complete.

The results of the survey, commissioned by IN Amsterdam but open to everyone, will be used by local governments to tailor their strategies for welcoming the international community and to highlight issues which are problematic.

Your input is greatly appreciated. Please access the survey via the following link: Take part here