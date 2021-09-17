Sunday 19 September is the kick-off of the annual ‘Just Peace Month’. For a whole month, international organisations and NGOs in The Hague will be organising activities around the theme ‘the human stories of peace and justice’. The Hague is home to organisations working for a more peaceful and just world. For example, the Peace Palace; the International Court of Justice has its seat here and is the only one of the six UN headquarters located outside of New York.

During ‘Just Peace Month’, the general public can get to know these and other valuable organisations in the city. You will learn about the different ways in which The Hague works on justice, international security and human rights.

Alderman Saskia Bruines: “Besides the various international institutions, it is the people, with their stories, who are the face of The Hague as a colourful and international city. I am proud that in our city so many conversations are taking place at different levels about how we can make the world a more just and peaceful place. I hope that many residents will take this opportunity to learn more about the international institutions located in our city”.

Activities for residents of The Hague

The start of this special month on September 19 will be marked by a digital edition of Hague Talks. The central question is: how can we inspire local communities to engage with important issues such as climate change and inequality? Among the speakers is Sjaak Kroes, city poet of The Hague. He shares the stories he heard during his bicycle tour through the city, asking residents of The Hague about their involvement with peace and justice.

The complete list of activities can be found on justpeacethehague.com.

Just Peace Month has had to change its format due to the current coronation measures. During the original International Open Day, thousands of people came together in one day. Now the events are spread over an entire month and are partly virtual. The big advantage is that they are therefore accessible to everyone.