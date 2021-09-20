The Hague Royals: A New and International Professional Basketball Team in the City

Last year, even amidst some of the toughest times for professional sports and organizations, a new team emerged in The Hague thanks to years of hard work. Basketball in The Hague spans all the way back to 1952 with the first professional team in the city. However, the sport had been absent for nearly two decades before “Stichting Topbasketbal Den Haag” (a non-profit organization) began in 2017. Since then, they have come a long way and now, once again, The Hague has a professional basketball team playing in the top division, not only nationally, but internationally!

The Hague Royals, who play in a modern and 3,500 capacity stadium at Sportcampus Zuiderpark, have joined the BNXT League this year. The BNXT League is an international league comprising of Dutch and Belgian basketball teams. The league starts with a national round where teams play within their country, followed by an international round where they travel to face off against international opponents. The Royals themselves are an international team with Caribbeans, Americans, Lithuanians, Polish, Icelandic, and more players from around the world. This includes the recent decision of Piotr Pandura (aka The Polish Demolition) to stay with the team.

The Royals are also helping out around the city by offering various basketball camps to young kids and other initiatives to help bring basketball and teamwork to younger generations. The Royals play their first home game on September 26th at 15:00 against Basketball Academy Limburg and they hope to see everyone there, joining the growing crowd of “Loyal Royals”. Make sure to check The Royals complete game schedule to stay up-to-date with the team’s record and check for upcoming game dates.

For ticket purchases and COVID entry requirements visit: The Hague Royals Tickets

Photo: SportSnap.nl