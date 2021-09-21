The Enchantment Festival, de Betovering in Dutch, has an adventurous and safe LIVE programme ready to go for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums, out in the street and more. Artists and performers from the Netherlands and far beyond will be enchanting children from 15 – 23 October with the coolest, most beautiful, exciting and moving performances and workshops. Nothing can beat that experience of art whereby the artist and audience are in the same space together. Naturally, the health of our visitors, colleagues and artists is paramount. All required measures have been taken at each of the festival locations to ensure that we can welcome our audience safely and hospitably.

The Enchantment is about the power of imagination. Now, more than ever, we need to invite children to use their imaginations to find answers to the limitations and insecurities of our time. The organisation and its partners have therefore pulled out all the stops to make sure The Enchantment goes ahead this year, in a way that ensures the health and safety of audience and artists. With all the inventive solutions and flexibility that entails. This is likely to be the most special and adventurous Enchantment ever. The number of tickets available for this edition is more limited than usual, so get in there quickly! The programme is now online at www.debetovering.nl.

A quick taste of what’s on offer:

For the non-Dutch-speaking audience the programme includes Pareidolia (5+) by Chilean company La Llave Maestra in which a coat becomes a singer, a tutu an ostrich and a paper bag a monster. For the little ones, there’s Jongle (2+) by La Bascule, from France, in which performers defy the rules of gravity as they try to stack balls and juggle blocks. In Yuto & the Tree (4+) you and your family get to explore a moving labyrinth as stunning puppets bring to life the story of an extraordinary friendship between a boy and a tree. For the really big kids, there’s Hansel&Grett (7+), a gritty fairy tale in which the children roam not the woods but the city by night in a bittersweet mix of opera, acting, singing, hiphop and dance.

The Royal Conservatoire, Art Museum The Hague, Museon and Koorenhuis are only some of the locations with a large variety of workshops on offer where children can get creative and make films, try out musical instruments, experiment with printing techniques, paint with plants, create holograms, DJ-ing, theatre, hip hop or modern dance.

This year, due to health and safety considerations, there will be no festival centres but there will be an extra super-serving of Enchantment about town. So let yourself be taken by surprise this autumn break, even if you are unable to attend the theatre or museum. Go in search of the tiny ‘doors to where’ that are hidden across the city. Enjoy the theatre and spectacle in the streets and on the water or throw boredom out the window and get to work on the DIY-art-activities!

Everyone is welcome

We want all children to be able to participate in The Enchantment, and that includes those for whom moving, sitting still, hearing, seeing or processing stimuli is not so straightforward. As in other years, we offer relax-performances. These are regular performances, adapted to suit children who struggle to process stimuli. Children who are non-Dutch-speaking or who are hard of hearing/deaf will have a great time at our No Dutch Required performances. Children with a visual impairment are invited to contact us to find personalised solutions.

Check out BetoveringTV

A new digital Enchantment Festival environment by and for children. As we near the festival, this channel will be filled with short videos made by various festival partners and maybe even by you! Even after October, you can still enjoy the wonderful festival feeling from home with BetoveringTV.

Subscribe to the YouTube Channel now so you don’t miss any episodes!

www.debetovering.nl/en

Check out the website for the programme, for the COVID-19 safety measures and to book your tickets for this year’s best performances and workshops!