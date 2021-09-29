Guest: Sudip Lahiri, Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services Europe at HCL Technologies, which is a global leader in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and digital technology business.

HCL Technologies focuses on three Business aspects, IT and Business Service, Engineering and R&D services, and Products and Platform. The companies’ financial services group in Europe is led by Sudip Lahiri. Mr. Lahiri has worked in the IT business for over 25 years, including 21 years in Europe. Lahiri has been with the HCL group for the past 22 years and has played a key role in establishing and growing HCL’s operations in the Benelux and Scandinavian regions.

About the How I Got Here Series

