Due to great success extra tickets available

The second edition of De Grote Schijn (The Great Shine) will definitely start in a few weeks in the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam. After a sold-out edition in 2019 with more than 30,000 visitors, there will be a completely new show this year from 14 to 31 October. The creation will also travel to Arnhem for the first time, where you can enjoy the magical evening walk from 21 to 31 October in Park Zypendaal. Due to high demand, additional maps have been added for both cities. It is not necessary to show a corona ticket for a visit to De Grote Schijn. More information and tickets: www.degroteschijn.nl.

Bright spot in dark days

Last year, De Grote Schijn could not take place due to the corona measures. The organization is pleased to announce today that the event in Rotterdam and Arnhem can definitely take place this autumn. De Grote Schijn, which takes place in the open air, is classified as a flow-through location. This means that no corona ticket is required to take the walking tour through the dark. Time slots are used to avoid queues and to give visitors space.

“Last year we rediscovered the beauty and power of nature. If there was one thing positive about the corona era: we all went outside, into the woods on one of the many walks. During the De Grote Schijn we let people dream away again. We created a wonderful world, far away from reality, in which visitors – young and old – can let their imaginations run wild.” – Director Christophe Van Hostauijen

About De Grote Schijn

This autumn, the Kralingse Bos in Rotterdam and Park Zypendaal in Arnhem will host the titillating journey through the dark. The park comes to life during De Grote Schijn. Whispering trees, fascinating light projections and enchanting sounds create a magical spectacle. Nature plays the leading role in this and forms the backdrop for an evening full of wonder.

Let yourself be carried away along a completely new, more than 2 kilometers long walking route full of impressive techniques and mysterious surprises. A unique experience for young and old.

Dates and Locations of De Grote Schijn

De Grote Schijn is open from 19:00. More information: www.degroteschijn.nl

Thursday 14 to Sunday 31 October 2021

Kralingse Bos, Rotterdam

Thursday 21 to Sunday 31 October 2021

Park Zypendaal – Arnhem