Women in Innovation and Leadership (WIL) is a student-led organization that unites women and creates networking opportunities for young professionals to learn and inspire. At the core, WIL is a professional network that promotes personal, academic, and professional growth, through specialized workshops, networking events, and personal mentorship. WIL wants to empower the leaders of tomorrow and help them reach their full potential.

WIL functions on the three pillars of personal growth, collaboration, and gender equality. We encourage personal development as our mission is to see our members untap their potential and challenge themselves through our relevant and practical events. We recognize the value of collaboration amongst our members, board, and partners and believe that when we empower each other we can move mountains. With these values in mind, we want to overcome the many adversities women encounter and thus promote equal opportunities for all women. Together we stand stronger and that is proven time and time again.

Our organization has several exciting events lined up for the coming year. Our next event is a workshop with speaker and ex-diplomat Frank Ingruber, titled ‘Getting a Job Post-Covid.’ It will cover current trends in the labor market, common job application mistakes, effective communication, and interview preparation. Frank Ingruber is an experienced mentor to various young people and is an expert in helping graduates attain master’s admissions, internships, jobs, and promotions.

If this event or this organization speaks to you, we would be delighted to see and meet some new faces. Additionally, we are very open to collaborating with other international friendly organizations and non-profits in The Hague area. If you are interested on how to become a member or would like to reach out with any questions or curiosities, do not hesitate to reach out to us! You can find us on our website www.womeninnovationleadership.org for more information.

Article by Florbella Rodrigues Baptisa