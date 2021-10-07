Are you interested in working in The Hague’s vibrant peace and justice ecosystem? If you are, there’s an opportunity to join the Just Peace Talent – Career event on October 14, to hear directly from organisations about the opportunities they can offer, and from current employees about their experiences.

If you are new to The Hague, or just looking for a new challenge, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to connect with some of the city’s major institutions and find out whether you can make a match. While this event will focus on entry-level as well as extracurricular opportunities, any interested person is welcome to join.

Many of the participants will be students and young professionals who want to find out more about entry-level employment opportunities in The Hague. If you’re not sure what the skills and profiles that the international institutions and NGOs based in The Hague are currently looking for, or what it is like to work at one of these organisations, or even what career paths are on offer, then this event should help.

By taking part in this event, employers are recognising that purpose can be an important driver for young people in their job searches. For job seekers, they may find organisations where a diverse skillset is appreciated, including soft and hard skills. Via the personal stories of career paths taken by professionals within Hague organisations, students may gain insights into the opportunities offered at entry level and where they may lead.

Some of the organisations confirmed as participants include the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Europe House, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Europol, European Patent Office, International Criminal Court, the Hague Humanity Hub and Haagse Helpers.

The event will be fully virtual. It will feature small group sessions to interact with employers. These sessions will provide an opportunity for employers to engage with interested young and future professionals. There will be short presentations and maximum interaction with the audience. In addition, there will be workshops on specific career related topics, on for example: ‘CV creation’, ‘How to get an internship’, ‘Volunteering’.

The Just Peace Talent – Career event is being organised in partnership with the Hague International Centre, The Hague University of Applied Sciences, the Hague Humanity Hub. It is part of the Just Peace Month 2021, organised throughout the city of The Hague, to enable residents to connect with the organisations based in the city and to learn something more about the stories of the people who work for a more peaceful and just world. Check the programme on the Just Peace website to see what further events you can attend between now and October 24.

Practical details

14 October 2021, 15:00-17:30, online.

Register here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/just-peace-talent-career-for-a-more-peaceful-and-just-world-tickets-172748364007