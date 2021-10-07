Starting 16 October, Stroom Den Haag presents the new multimedia installation Klof: Bario di Spiritu by the visual artist Kevin Osepa. Klof is a tree-lined street in Curaçao. It is said to be a treacherous place, where strange things happen and spirits are hidden. These ghost stories, however, are accompanied by a history that often remains untold: Klof is the place where in 1795 enslaved people rebelled and fought a bloody battle against their Dutch oppressors. In the installation at Stroom Osepa brings this charged place with gripping images back to the front of our collective memory. After the exhibition the multimedia installation will become part of the ‘Rijkscollectie’, the art collection of the Dutch state. For more information on the opening visit: www.stroom.nl

The ghosts of colonialism

Kevin Osepa grew up in Curaçao. In his work he reflects on his Afro-­Caribbean background and the postcolonial heritage. The installation at Stroom shows how colonial traumas are passed down, distorted over time, dormant but occasionally re-emerging anew. Indebted to the ritual and magical practices of his native soil, with Klof: Bario di Spiritu, Osepa tells a visual story. By employing videos, lights, and soundscapes the artist immerses the visitors in the world of Klof. The exhibition at Stroom features the video ‘Baile’, in which a woman is shown performing the ‘Baile di Almasola’, a ritual that invites ghosts into the space. It includes the use of the colour blue, as well as a series of sculptures of the kokolishi klakuna, a snail species endemic to Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. Both characteristic for Osepa’s oeuvre. The exhibition is accompanied by texts by Layo de Palm, a Curaçao-based anthropologist who collects stories about Klof.

Performance event on 26 November

Stroom features a special evening program about and with ritual practices with new performances by Eugenie Boon, Travis Geertruida and Guenn Gustina; three young artists reacting to the works in Klof.

Kevin Osepa (Willemstad, Curaçao, 1994) is a visual artist and photographer but first and foremost a storyteller. In his work he explores themes such as destiny, spirituality, sexuality, and decoloniality. Osepa has exhibited widely within the Netherlands and was recently nominated for the Dolf Henkes Award. As a videographer, he recently directed the video for Jeangu Macrooy, the Netherlands’ representation at the Eurovision Song Contest.

www.kevinosepa.com

Hartwig Art Production | Collection Fund

The Hartwig Art Production | Collection Fund was established in 2020 and is part of the Hartwig Art Foundation. The fund stimulates experimentation and creativity at the highest level. Every year the fund supports a group of artists in the creation of new and ambitious work. The artworks are eventually bought by the Hartwig Art Foundation and donated to the ‘Rijkscollectie’ the art collection of the Dutch state. In this way, the fund makes a lasting social contribution. For the Special Project 2020-2021 collaborations have been established with presentation institutions in the Netherlands. Besides Stroom Den Haag (The Hague) presentations by a total of 15 artists can be seen at Kunstinstituut Melly (Rotterdam), Oude Kerk (Amsterdam), Vleeshal (Middelburg) and Casco Art Institute (Utrecht).

www.hartwigartfoundation.nl

The exhibition is made possible thanks to the Hartwig Art Production | Collection Fund, Mondriaan Fund, Forhanna, BredaPhoto, BankGiro Loterij Fonds and The City of The Hague.