“Planting flower bulbs for a season with visitors”

On Thursday October 7, Keukenhof gardeners planted the first flower bulbs in the park. At a famous spot in Keukenhof near the White Horse. Planting the first flower bulbs symbolizes the start of the 2022 season; a season where many visitors are expected to come to the park again.

In March 2021, Keukenhof was ready to open the doors. However, due to the corona measures at the time, it was not possible for the second year in a row. Director Bart Siemerink is looking forward to welcoming visitors in the park again in 2022: “Visitors were able to enjoy the floral splendour online for two seasons. But of course, when watching online, you miss the real experience of our park: spring, the scent and being outside in nature in an overwhelming sea of ​​colours.”

The visitor experience is important to Keukenhof. Tickets for 2022 are available per day and per time slot. “We make sure there is a maximum number of visitors per day. This makes the experience for the visitor even better and we avoid traffic jams on the roads around Keukenhof”, says Siemerink.

The flower exhibition opens on March 24, 2022. Keukenhof is open for 8 weeks. On May 15, it is expected that one million visitors, mainly from the Netherlands and surrounding countries, will have visited the park. “Each spring, Keukenhof plays an important role in the start of the international tourism in the Netherlands”, says Siemerink. “That was also apparent when the tickets for 2022 became available Tuesday. Within a few hours, 15,000 tickets were booked by our tourism partners.”

Keukenhof is also important for the flower sector. One hundred flower bulb growers show their best range of flower bulbs in Keukenhof, and five hundred flower growers deliver their most beautiful flowers for the flower shows.

A total of 75,000 flower bulbs will result in a beautiful design of colour stripes and will be planted in the bed near the White Horse. In spring you can enjoy tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and crocuses here.

Flower Classics’ is the theme of Keukenhof 2022. Flowers are important to people: they have been part of our lives for centuries. Flowers are used as classic symbols in art, architecture and design. Roses symbolise love and tulips stand for spring! At Keukenhof we bring these classics together, with the wonderful tulip as the radiant centrepiece!

Plant your flower bulbs now!

If you want a colourful garden or balcony in spring, you should get started now. Buy your flower bulbs and plant them before mid-December. This is possible per colour, per species, but a nice mix of colours and species also works beautifully in spring.

Keukenhof will be open in 2022 from 24 March to 15 May. Tickets are available at www.keukenhof.nl