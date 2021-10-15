Guest: Hendrik Halbe, CEO of Unknown Group, who shared his advice with entrepreneurs and talks about why he does not like to talk about his successes. He sees a lot of potential in The Hague and has big plans to do more for this city.

About the How I Got Here Series

The Hague is the world’s known city of Peace and Justice, where hundreds of people every day work towards the better, safer and more just world. This city is home for more than 200 international organizations such the International Criminal Court, Europol, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemicals Weapons and many more… But if you could get a peek behind the scenes of these big names and meet the people who run the top companies, create successful brands, transform industries? Now you can! The Hague’s most influential entrepreneurs, thinkers, leaders and innovators, they are REAL people who live and work in The Hague. Through their stories you will discover our city and opportunities here. You will hear from them why they choose The Hague and what it gave them in return.