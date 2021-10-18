Metropolis Education are delighted to be hosting The UK Boarding Schools Showcase on Saturday 20th November at The Hague Marriott Hotel from 10am to 4pm. This will be our second visit to The Hague bringing with us some of the UK’s leading boarding schools and education specialists to talk directly to parents and children about why UK boarding education is amongst the best in the world.

The UK Boarding Schools Showcase is the perfect opportunity to find out more about UK Boarding School Education and UK Summer Programmes. Hosted at The Marriott, this FREE event is designed to provide a wealth of information on the various opportunities on offer in the UK from summer language programmes, one-year GCSE & Pre-IB programmes, short term immersion, two-year GCSE, BTEC (vocational study), A-levels and International Baccalaureate. In addition, many of our schools have some amazing scholarships available for Sport, Academia, Music, Art and Drama. For over 100 years students from overseas have been coming to the UK to enjoy the benefits of a world-class boarding education – the academic breadth and exam results, the facilities, amazing subject choices, specialist teaching staff, tradition and ethos and preparation for a world after school.

Head Teachers and senior representatives from the following schools will be available to chat to you about the opportunities for your family – Joining us are Sedbergh, Lancing, Queen Ethelburgas, Tettenhall, Rossall, Ashford, Denstone, Rochester, King Edwards Witley, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Dean Close, Denstone, Rossall, Scarborough, Sidcot and St Lawrence.

We would love you to join us or if you know anyone who would like to consider a UK education for their family. To find out more or to register your interest please contact ruth.lawton@metropils.co.uk or click here to register to join us https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BEOB.