While the Christmas markets in Dordrecht, Leiden and now Maastricht have been cancelled, the largest multi-day Christmas market in The Hague will continue. From Thursday 9 to Wednesday 22 December you can do old-fashioned Christmas shopping at the Royal Christmas Fair and enjoy the ultimate Christmas atmosphere. This year too, the Lange Voorhout is the familiar backdrop for this atmospheric Christmas market. This year is the seventh time that this unique event takes place in the center of the royal city of The Hague.

The Royal Christmas Fair is one of the first Christmas markets to be announced at an early stage. The Christmas market is very spacious, so that visitors can give each other enough space. Despite the fact that keeping one and a half meters away is no longer mandatory since September 25, giving each other enough space for the Royal Christmas Fair remains an important point of attention.

Familiar decor in the heart of The Hague

The Royal Christmas Fair will again take place on the Lange Voorhout during this 7th edition. The beautiful avenue in the middle of The Hague, which breathes royal atmospheres. This familiar decor will never bore and with its royal beauty remains the place of choice for this Royal Fair. This avenue is made even more beautiful and atmospheric by the more than 100 Christmas houses, the thousands of lights like a real starry sky between the trees and the sound of crackling wood from the fire pits.

Christmas shopping as usual

With more than 100 Christmas houses, you will soon be able to shop as usual for 14 days. The unique Christmas atmosphere of this Christmas Fair can once again be felt all over Lange Voorhout this year. Of course, a safe market is created for everyone, so that everyone can move comfortably through the Christmas market according to the guidelines that apply at that time. In addition to the attractive decoration and the Christmas houses, the one and only Santa Claus will of course pay a visit.

Practical information

The Royal Christmas Fair is open daily from 12 noon – 9 pm. The event is easily accessible by car, bicycle and public transport and within walking distance of Central Station. The entrances to the Christmas market are at the Kloosterkerk (corner Parkstraat/Lange Voorhout), Hotel Des Indes (Denneweg) and at the Tournooiveld.

Photo: Anne de Rijk