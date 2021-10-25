For over 100 years, students have been coming to the UK to enjoy the benefits of a world-class boarding education – why?

Results – 46% of A-level entrants from ISC-member schools gained an A* or A grade in 2019, compared to a national average of 25.5%. Around 93% go on to higher education in the UK

Facilities – The facilities in science, art, music, information and communication technology, and sports are therefore often state of the art, boarding schools are continually investing in new or improved boarding facilities. As well as offering the most up-to-date facilities, UK boarding schools are often located in some of the country’s most attractive and traditional buildings.

Choices – UK boarding schools offer a wide variety of choice, with every school creating its own unique atmosphere from the combination of academic approaches, facilities on offer and the traditions that each maintains.

Tradition and ethos – UK boarding schools always look to develop the whole person and not just a single aspect of them. However good a boarding school’s academic results are, it will also be striving to create a rounded learning experience by encouraging self-expression, creativity and individuality in its students. Success in sport, the arts and in other areas, such as debate, may be less tangible than examination results, but it is one of the ways in which a student’s independence, social skills, confidence and faith in himself or herself is built up. This concentration on developing the whole person is part of the reason why students who have been to a UK boarding school are so prized by employers.

