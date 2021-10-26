The Africa Cultural Promotion Centre BV has created a hub that welcomes and connects businesses and service providers for the African community in the Netherlands and beyond. They have organised the very first edition of the African Christmas Market in The Hague.

The main purpose of the African Christmas Market is to enable people to connect and network with vendors of African products and services, enabling the potential customers to do all their Christmas shopping early and take advantage of any available sales and promotions from the vendors. It is an opportunity for people to connect with African culture. The different categories of businesses exhibiting include: Fashion and Design; Beauty and personal Care; Art and Culture; Food and Hospitality; Coaching and Consultancies for Personal Development; Community Organizations and Educational Services fostering learning of African Languages.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to get their free copy of the first issue of the NL AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE. This magazine offers more opportunity for participating African businesses in the Netherlands to showcase their beautiful products and services and to their potential customer, creating visual shopping experience

Shoppers will also enjoy festive African music, witness an Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony by Habesha Spirit, as they stroll through the many stalls with friends and family.

Date: On 13th of November 2021

Time: 12pm to 6pm

Location: Christus Triumfatorkerk, Juliana van Stolberglaan 154, 2595 Den Haag

Tickets: Get your ticket for this FREE event on www.eventbrite.com/e/african-christmas-market-tickets-189750206977

For more information contact Dr. Mollynn Mugisha-Otim

E-mail: theacpcnl@gmail.com Call: +31 6 52447347 www.theacpc.nl