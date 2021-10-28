From Wednesday 3 November to Sunday 7 November, Loosduinen sees the 5th edition of the most fun cultural festival in The Hague: Loosduinen Gaat Los! Fourteen different locations will be transformed into inspiring cultural meeting places with cultural activities for every age.

Music lovers will enjoy a concert and interview with local legend Tim Akkerman. Other concerts include Bill Baker’s Big Band, Nico Dijkshoorn & The Hank Five, Cruise Control, On the Jazz, NOORDWAL and the Willy Caron Music Theater. Francesca Ajossa will delight with an atmospheric organ concert by candlelight.

If you’d like to sing along, come to the Dutch sign-along evening with Trio Roept U Maar, as part of the closing event ceremony of the Levenslied (Song of Life) workshop with Gregor Bak.

If you are curious about art, be sure to visit Expo Art 7, ART ON WINGS and the painting exhibition. There are also writing and theatre workshops for children and adults that you can sign up for.

There are plenty of fun activities for children: the youngest amongst us can dance along at the Ukkieconcert (2+) or go on a pirate adventure with Aadje Piraatje (4+). Author Tosca Menten will do a live performance of her most loved characters in BombKak Zing’s! for 7+ year olds, which will of course include her most famous creation Dummie de Mummie!

Most events are free to attend, unless otherwise specified. Please do reserve your seats via: www.loosduinengaatlos.nl

Photos: Roept U Maar and Tosca Menten (credit: Hannah van Herk).