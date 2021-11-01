P and A stands for Aunties Paola and Anny and was born out of our shared love and passion for children and early years education. Our belief that quality outweighs quantity by having smaller amounts of children in each group. This enables us to focus on each child’s individual needs and nurture their cognitive and social development in a loving multi-cultural family environment full of fun and laughter. We are great believers in promoting independence, self-esteem and decision making in our young learners. We have both been working in education for over 20 years and have worked together in The Hague for over 10 years in International Daycare specialising in young children aged 0-4 years.

As Aunties, we pride ourselves on the concept of being fun, warm, loving, loyal and fair in a safe and warm family environment. Our vision is to see your babies grow from a cocoon into a butterfly, ready to spread their wings and continue to learn from the basics we have taught them. Teaching them anything is possible!

At Aunties P and A Childcare, we provide a stimulating, nurturing and educational environment in small classes. This consists of three groups; 0-2 years, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

Our Curriculum

Our curriculum is taught through weekly themes, for example: Seasons, The family, All about me, which teaches your child innovative words and concepts. We try to capture your child’s imagination and sense of curiosity in the way we teach and help fine tune your child’s gross motor skills, personal social development and emotional intelligence.

Activities

Our activities include arts and crafts, storytelling, music, singing, dancing, dressing up, and free play. We also have a weekly activity for toddlers and pre-school with an awesome Zumbini teacher and an amazing music teacher, Fanni Toth-Szekely, who both present lessons with themes.

We Provide

Nutritional, fresh food ( two warm meals per day and fresh fruits)

Out of hours babysitting can be supplied.

We have a vast experience in potty training, fussy eaters and dental hygiene.

We are always ready to greet you and answer your queries.

Click our website; www.auntiespachildcare.com and visit us.

Open Monday to Friday 7.00 am to 7.00 pm

Located near to President Kennedylaan

Easy access to parking