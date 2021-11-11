Make your festive experience extra special and organize your end of year event at one of the Hilton hotels in a Thanksgiving setting.

Host an exclusive celebration focused on sharing blessings with each other while enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving menu, or pop the champagne in the pop-up restaurant on the 10th floor while enjoying the breathtaking view.

When it comes to showcasing the thanksgiving spirit and making it all happen there’s no better place to enjoy the festive season than with Hilton.

To find your perfect festive moment click here