Have you heard of the Bondi Boys?

After this How I Got Here episode you definitely will have!

Get to know all about the co-founders: Max Schalow & Chingiskhan Kazakhstan of bondi – shared E-mobility 💙 and their mission to revolutionize #sustainable #travel in The Netherlands.🌱

They strive for a more connect shared, autonomous, and electric (CASE) mobility future. 🚲

Curious about their journey and how the city of The Hague helps them to grow?

Watch the full episode on our YT channel and subscribe to it for future interviews and more interesting content.

About the How I Got Here Series

The Hague is the world’s known city of Peace and Justice, where hundreds of people every day work towards the better, safer and more just world. This city is home for more than 200 international organizations such the International Criminal Court, Europol, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemicals Weapons and many more… But if you could get a peek behind the scenes of these big names and meet the people who run the top companies, create successful brands, transform industries? Now you can! The Hague’s most influential entrepreneurs, thinkers, leaders and innovators, they are REAL people who live and work in The Hague. Through their stories you will discover our city and opportunities here. You will hear from them why they choose The Hague and what it gave them in return.