The Invictus Games is an international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.

During the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, which will take place from 16 – 22 April 2022 in The Hague, competitors from 19 nations will compete in 9 different sports. No event without volunteers!

For the Invictus Games the help of about 1200 volunteers is needed. Together with a close team we will make it an unforgettable week for the competitors and their friends and family who will travel with them from all over the world.

Please note: for this event we use a selection procedure (selection criteria will be announced later). This means that registering on time as a volunteer does not guarantee a place within the EventMakers team.

Do you want to be part of this amazing event? Sign up now as an EventMaker for the Invictus Games The Hague in 2022!