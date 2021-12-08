The International School Database: New research reveals the cost of international education in Europe in 2021

The International Schools Database, help local and expat parents choose the perfect international school for their children. Their database allows parents to find, research and compare international schools around the world. Naturally, this means that they  gather and analyse a huge amount of information about international schools all over the world.

Their  latest research project uses this data to evaluate the prices of international schools across the globe  and in Europe,.

The key points  from the European research were:

  • Switzerland is once again the most expensive European country for international schooling.
  • London takes the title of second most expensive city for international schools this year, leaving Zurich in first place.
  • Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal make up the 5 cheapest countries in Europe for international school prices
  • While the median price in Zurich for international school fees is well above $25,000 per year, in Copenhagen the median is just under $5,000.
  • Spain in particular is one of the most affordable countries in Europe for international education. The highest ranking of any Spanish city is Barcelona at 18th place, while Valencia and Alicante are both among the 5 cheapest cities on the continent.
  • Outside of Switzerland, London and Brussels, all median prices for international schools in Europe are under $15,000 per year.

 

To read the  full article on  International schools in Europe click here

 

