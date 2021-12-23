Although Thomas Letsch and his Vitesse Arnhem squad are planning for an extended campaign in this season’s Europa Conference League, their future in the tournament is still up in the air.

A trip to take on Rapid Wien is scheduled for Vitesse in the competition’s knockout stage in mid-February. The Austrian side moved into the Conference League after coming third in Group H of the Europa League; they ended their campaign in that competition with a 1-0 win over Belgian team Genk in early December to set up the clash with Letsch’s side.

Vitesse finished the Conference League group stage in second place ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who they narrowly lost to 3-2 in November. UEFA confirmed the runner-up spot after deciding that Spurs would have to forfeit their final group G game against Rennes due to their inability to fulfil their fixture after an outbreak of Covid-19 at their training base. Had Antonio Conte’s side defeated Rennes, they would have ousted Vitesse from the second spot and gone through in their place.

The English club tried to rearrange the fixture; however, a suitable date couldn’t be agreed, which led to UEFA’s announcement. The Spurs manager admitted the club is seeking legal action to try and reinstate the game, according to Marca. “UEFA took this decision but there is another step. We are confident that in another step, they take a normal decision – not a decision in our favour, but a normal decision. It was incredible what UEFA did.” Conte said. “[The] explanation about this defeat I have read, ‘Tottenham couldn’t play the game for Covid cases’. But we are very, very confident for the next step because we deserve to play [for] qualification on the pitch, not in court. I’m very disappointed in UEFA for this decision.”

Vitesse is hoping their game against Rapid will go ahead as they look to be the competition’s first winners. The Europa Conference League is in its inaugural season, and according to Bwin Sports, it is designed to give those who do not usually get to play in European competition a chance to progress. Although the Tottenham situation is a huge embarrassment for the organizers, the team from the Gelredome are grateful for the opportunity to play in Europe for the first time since 2018, when their Europa League campaign ended in disappointment in the qualifying rounds against FC Basel.

The Arnhem side are one of just three Dutch teams left flying the flag in European competition. PSV is alongside them in the Conference League and takes on Maccabi Tel Aviv, whilst Ajax is in the Champions League and takes on Benfica in the round of 16. With the trios of Dutch teams left competing in Europe, it could well mean that we see a top trophy heading back to our country for the first time in five years, and hopefully, it’s Vitesse who are the ones to do it.