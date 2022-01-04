In a video from The Hague Business Agency, The Mayor of The Hague invites more international entrepreneurs to start their business in The Hague.

He says ” we are in full support of innovation where entrepreneurs are supported and highly valued by the local and national government. Our internationally recognised programmes are designed to assist entrepreneurs like you to get the insight, coaching and support you need for your projects and businesses. As the key strategic partner of our city, The Hague Business Agency is here to assist you in your journey and will help you integrate into the diverse and growing impact ecosystem of The Hague. With many digital resources and guidance by our business mentors we hope you will succeed in getting your business to the next level.”