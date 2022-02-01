The very first Peppa Pig World of Play, Indoor Play Centre in Europe will open its doors in Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam on February 10.

Peppa Pig World of Play, Indoor Play Centre offers children a unique opportunity to jump into the world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable adventure. Families are invited to join Peppa and her friends in jumping, laughing and playing in instantly recognizable locations from the hugely popular animated series ‘Peppa Pig’. Tickets are on sale now and people are advised to book in advance to guarantee entry

Little piggies will be fully immersed in the world of Peppa Pig as they explore over 12 free-roaming play areas to ignite their imagination and turn everyday activities into a wonderful adventure. Peppa Pig World of Play, Indoor Play Centre includes facilities for the entire family to relax and play: a themed Campervan Cafe and Picnic area, an independent retail store and, needless to say, plenty of muddy puddles to jump around in. The indoor play centre spans over 1500 m² and offers around two hours of fun for children aged 1 to 8 years.

Vincent Pronk, attraction manager, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Peppa Pig World of Play, Indoor Play Centre in Leidschendam: “We are happy to finally announce the opening date for the first Peppa Pig World of Play Indoor Play Centre in Europe, in Leidschendam, The Netherlands. This is a moment many Peppa fans have been waiting for. We invite all Peppa fans to come and discover Peppa’s world, starting from the February 10.”

Opening hours attraction:

Monday: 11:00 -18:00 (last time slot starts 16:00)

Tuesday – Sunday: 10:00 – 18:00 (last time slot starts 16:00)

Opening hours shop:

Monday: 11:00 – 20:00

Tuesday – Saturday: 10:00 – 20:00

Sunday: 10:00 – 18:00