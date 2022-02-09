The International Community Advisory Platform is carrying out a new survey focusing on the March 16 local elections, in an effort to get the issues you consider important on the political map.

The Netherlands will vote for some 350 new local councils in March and many internationals will be able to take part. So what are the big issues facing the international community and which parties are going to benefit from your votes?

Please fill in this simple survey, with just 14 questions.

This survey is completely confidential and cannot be traced back to you.

To complete survey click here