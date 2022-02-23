The local elections take place between March 14 and March 16 and many internationals will be able to vote. But research by the International Community Advisory Panel shows that around 40% of The Hague’s expats have not yet decided who to vote for, and one in five don’t know if they can vote anyway.

Voting in the local elections is open to all EU citizens and anyone else who has lived in the Netherlands for at least five years. Municipalities will automatically send a voting card to everyone who is able to vote by the beginning of the month.

‘As residents of the Netherlands, internationals can have their say – and we encourage them to do so at the municipal level,’ says ICAP Board member Deborah Valentine. ‘After all, they pay taxes and have lived in their cities for some time.’

But the ICAP national research shows many local authorities are not providing any information about voting apart from basic information on their websites. Only 13% of respondents said their local authority had published information about the elections in English and 44% said they did not know if this had been done.

‘I think it should be better explained to first time voters/expats on how the voting works, where to go and what to do,’ one respondent in The Hague said. ‘Making this information more accessible should encourage more people to vote.’

Housing was the main issue for international residents, with almost half calling for more affordable rental and owner occupier housing. In The Hague, 55% said the provision of cheaper rental housing was the main issue.

Just over one third of The Hague respondents want more action to tackle climate change, and 31% would like to see more being done to tackle poverty. Tackling discrimination was cited by 23% of respondents in The Hague as a major issue, with a similar percentage calling for more green spaces.

‘I would love to see The Hague as a real international city not a racist and closed mind community, especially in middle class neighborhoods,’ one respondent said.

In the national survey, GroenLinks and D66 remain the most popular parties among people who have decided who to vote for, with 15% and 12% support. Pan-European party Volt, which is not competing in The Hague, can count on 7.5% support and the VVD 5%.

For an overview of the general results of this survey, please visit: https://icapnl.typeform.com/report/gKLGnrtV/WDR9FOzhduHiSX2L