The Expatriate Archive Centre (EAC) is welcoming submissions for its 2022 EAC Thesis Award until 31 March 2022. The EAC will reward one thesis with a prize of 500 euros.

To be considered, submissions must engage with the archive’s missions and objectives. Candidates should ensure their thesis also meets the following submission criteria:

The thesis is written in English;

The thesis is from the 2018–2019, 2019–2020, or 2020–2021 academic year;

The thesis has been awarded a mark of 8/10 or more (or equivalent, e.g., 16/20 or more, or an ‘A’).

Previous submissions came from universities all over the world, and have varied topics and perspectives. The winning thesis of the 2021 EAC Thesis Award was a creative non-fiction accounting of the Gulf Cooperation Coastal countries’ ‘lost generation’. Other theses explored municipal language policy, long-distance grandparenting, dual career support for accompanying spouses, and several other interesting topics.

Submission is simple: send an email to welcome@xpatarchive.com with a 500 – 750 word executive summary, a copy of your master’s thesis, and a completed EAC Thesis Award application form.

If you want to know more about the evaluation process, the jurors, or our partner organisations, visit the EAC Thesis Award page on our website. Questions can be sent to welcome@xpatarchive.com.